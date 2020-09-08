USD/JPY sticks to the consolidative theme – UOB

USD/JPY is still forecasted to trade within a consolidative fashion between 105.50 and 106.90 for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday USD ‘could consolidate and trade between 106.00 and 106.50’. While our expectation for USD to consolidate was not wrong, it traded within a narrower range than expected (between 106.11 and 106.38). Momentum indicators are still mostly ‘neutral’ and USD could continue to consolidate for now, likely between 106.05 and 106.50.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We noted last Thursday (03 Sep, spot at 106.20) that ‘the odds for USD to test the 104.70 have diminished’. We added, ‘a breach of 106.55 would indicate that USD has moved back into a consolidation phase’. While the 106.55 level is still intact, downward momentum has more or less dissipated. In other words, the current price action is likely part of a consolidation phase and USD is expected to trade between 105.50 and 106.90 for a period of time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD on a steady recovery towards 0.7300
AUD/USD is on the steady recovery from Thursday's sell-off to 0.7250 region, as the US dollar retreats across the board despite the mixed action on the Asian equities and escalating US-China tensions. US CPI is the key data to watch out for.
USD/JPY back on the bids above 106.00 amid risk-reset
USD/JPY jumps back on the bids above 106.00 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, reflective of the bounce in the S&P 500 futures and broad dollar retreat. Japan’s PPI matched the -0.5% YoY forecast in August. Focus shifts to the US CPI data.
Gold bounces off $1,943 immediate support confluence
Gold prices print mild gains after stepping back from one-week high the previous day. 50-HMA, ascending trend line from Tuesday restricts immediate downside. 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of the weekly top.
US CPI August Preview: Inflation gets demoted, again
The Federal Reserve’s new averaging approach to consumer prices has placed inflation dead last in its list of policy concerns. Retail sales have rebounded from their pandemic collapse but price pressure remains weak.
WTI: Bulls targetting a weekly bullish correction, 1:3 R/R
WTI is in a bearish trend, however, that is not to say there are no opportunities to long the black gold on its current decent. The following illustrates how the price is correcting a fierce downtrend, supported at the weekly structure and ...