- USD/JPY edged higher on Monday amid the emergence of some USD buying.
- Recession fears underpinned the safe-haven JPY and capped gains for the pair.
- The downside seems limited as the focus remains on the key FOMC decision.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some buying near the 136.00 mark during the Asian session on Monday, though struggled to capitalize on the move. The pair has now retreated a few pips from the daily low and was last seen trading with only modest intraday gains, around the 136.30-136.35 region.
The US dollar edged higher on the first day of a new week amid a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, offered some support to the USD/JPY pair, though a combination of factors held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside.
The market worries about a global economic downturn were further fueled by the disappointing release of the flash PMI prints from the Eurozone and the US on Friday. This continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which underpinned the safe-haven Japanese yen and capped the USD/JPY pair.
The global flight to safety, along with expectations that a US recession might force the Fed to slow its policy tightening, has led to the recent sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields. This resulted in the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential and further benefitted the JPY.
The US central bank, however, is universally expected to hike interest rates by another 75 bps, which might continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the divergent Fed-Bank of Japan policy stance should limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the BoJ stuck to its ultra-easy policy settings last week and committed to continue buying the Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) at an annual pace of around ¥80 trillion.
Heading into the key event risk, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment could provide some trading impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|136.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.77
|Daily SMA50
|133.56
|Daily SMA100
|129
|Daily SMA200
|121.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.96
|Previous Daily Low
|135.57
|Previous Weekly High
|138.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.57
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the back around 1.0200 amid risk-aversion, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.0200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a risk-off market mood. Global economic slowdown worries persist amid the Fed and US GDP week. ECB's Lagarde stuck to the hawkish rhetoric over the weekend.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 as recession fears loom
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, unable to find acceptance above 1.2000 yet again. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession offset expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold bulls look to $1,741 and $1,750 ahead of Fed
Gold finds renewed demand as the critical Fed week kicks in. Gold price is fluctuating between losses and gains so far this Monday, as investors remain on a cautious footing ahead of this week’s Fed rate hike decision and the US Q2 GDP release.
Will this support confluence save XRP price from a 10% drop?
XRP price has undone its gains witnessed over the last week. This development comes as the Bitcoin price struggles to move above a historically significant barrier.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!