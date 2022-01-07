USD/JPY sticks to modest gains around 116.00, lacks follow-through as focus remains on NFP

- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and assisted USD/JPY to gain traction on Friday.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on any further gains.
- Investors now look forward to the closely-watched US NFP report for some meaningful impetus.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the move beyond the 116.00 mark.
The pair attracted some buying on Friday and reversed a part of the previous day's losses amid a generally positive risk tone, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen. That said, retreating US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Investors also preferred to wait and see if the US jobs data due later this Friday would reinforce the need for faster policy tightening by the Fed. It is worth recalling that the December 14-15 FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes released on Wednesday indicated that the US central bank could hike interest rates earlier than anticipated.
The markets have priced in an 80% chance of a 25 bps Fed hike in March 2022. The speculations were reinforced by the overnight comments by St. Louis Fed James Bullard and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. The big shift in the policymakers' tone should continue to act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and lend support to the greenback.
The fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. A stronger NFP print will reaffirm the positive outlook and set the stage for the resumption of the USD/JPY pair's recent run-up to a five-year high, around the 116.35 region touched on the first day of the current week.
Apart from this, traders will take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence demand for the safe-haven JPY and produce some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watchC
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|115.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.56
|Daily SMA50
|114.14
|Daily SMA100
|112.72
|Daily SMA200
|111.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|116.18
|Previous Daily Low
|115.63
|Previous Weekly High
|115.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.45
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|116.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.