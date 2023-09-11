USD/JPY sticks to intraday losses below 147.00, bears await break below 200-hour SMA

- USD/JPY opens with a bearish gap in reaction to BoJ Governor Ueda's hawkish signal.
- Bets that more rate hikes by the Fed underpin the USD and help limit losses for the pair.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful slide.
The USD/JPY pair opened with a big 85 pips bearish gap on the first day of a new week and remains depressed below the 147.00 mark through the first half of the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to defend the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently pegged around the 146.65 region, which should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens in reaction to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish remarks over the weekend, signalling possible interest rate hikes, which, in turn, weighs on the USD/JPY pair. Ueda said the central bank could end its negative interest rate policy when achievement of the 2% inflation target is in sight, the Yomiuri newspaper reported Saturday. Ueda, however, reiterated that the BoJ will patiently maintain the ultraloose policy until it is convinced inflation will sustainably stay around 2%, backed by solid demand and wage growth.
In contrast, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to deliver one more 25 bps rate hike by the end of this year and keep interest rates higher for longer. The bets were reaffirmed by The Wall Street Journal report that some officials still prefer to err on the side of raising rates too much, reasoning that they can cut them later. The outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which helps limit a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from its highest level since March 8 touched last week and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out in the near term. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important US macro releases – the latest consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|147.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.27
|Daily SMA50
|143.55
|Daily SMA100
|141.17
|Daily SMA200
|137.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.87
|Previous Daily Low
|146.59
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD remains flat near 0.6400 amid the mixed economic outlook, US soft landing concern
AUD/USD trades sideways near the key resistance level of 0.6400 area during the early Asian session on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), corrects lower from the six-month top of 105.15 and trades around 104.85.
USD/JPY sticks to intraday losses below 147.00, bears await break below 200-hour SMA
Gold struggles to snap recent losses, trades around $1,920
Gold price trades around $1,920 a troy ounce during the early trading hours in the Asian session on Monday. The precious metal struggles to hold ground near the previous weekly close, experiencing minor support due to the retreating in the US Dollar (USD).
Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users
PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.
US CPI holds the key
As we delve deeper into the fall season, monitoring the evolving dynamics between economic growth and interest rates becomes increasingly intriguing. One critical factor that may determine the course of this tension is inflation.