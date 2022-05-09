- USD/JPY gained traction for the third straight day and climbed to a fresh two-decade high.
- The divergent Fed-BoJ policy stance remained supportive of the ongoing positive move.
- The risk-off mood could underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap gains, only for the time being.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading around the 131.15-131.20 region, just a few pips below a fresh two-decade high.
A big divergence in the monetary policy adopted by the Fed and the Bank of Japan turned out to be a key factor that assisted the USD/JPY pair to gain traction for the third successive day on Monday. The markets seem convinced that the Fed would need to take more drastic action to bring inflation under control and have been pricing in a further 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022.
The prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rose to its highest level since November 2018, which assisted the US dollar to stand tall near a 20-year high. This further impressed bullish traders and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
In contrast, the BoJ has promised to conduct unlimited bond purchase operations to defend its “near-zero” target for 10-year yields and vowed to keep its existing ultra-loose policy settings. That said, the prevalent risk-off environment extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Hence, any meaningful dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited. Meanwhile, Economists at Nordea expect spot prices to advance towards the 135 level by year-end: “Back in 2002, USD/JPY topped at 135 and we expect USD/JPY to move towards this level by end-2022.”
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the USD/JPY pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics/US bond yields. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities. The focus, however, would remain glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|130.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.18
|Daily SMA50
|122.99
|Daily SMA100
|118.96
|Daily SMA200
|115.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.81
|Previous Daily Low
|130.1
|Previous Weekly High
|130.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.63
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0500 after disappointing EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but holds slightly above the key 1.0500 handle. The data from the euro area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence Index slumped to -22.6 in May, missing the market expectation of -20.8. Markets remain risk-averse to start the week, putting additional weight on the euro.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2250 amid firmer USD, Brexit back in focus
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2250 amid broad risk-aversion-led unabated US dollar demand. Stringent China’s covid restrictions, G7 sanctions on Russia and Brexit woes add to the risk-off mood. Sinn Fein’s victory in the NI election re-ignites Brexit fears, UK’s Truss threatens to suspend the Brexit deal.
Gold flirts with daily low amid rising US bond yields, stronger USD
A combination of factors prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, elevated US bond yields acted as a headwind. Sustained USD buying exerted additional downward pressure on the metal.
Would you buy the MATIC price dip at $0.45
MATIC price stumbles its opportunity to bounce, catalyzing a bearish move. This development could cut Polygon’s market value in half.
The Week Ahead: US CPI and PPI set to soften
The Fed's 50 bp rate hike is behind us. Another 50 bp hike is expected next month. The April employment report will do little to calm the anxiety about the "too tight" labor market. The decline in the participation rate was disappointing.