USD/JPY sticks to gains near multi-week high, eyeing a move beyond 116.00 amid risk-on

- USD/JPY scaled higher for the third straight day and climbed to a near one-month high on Wednesday.
- Dismal Japanese GDP report, risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support.
- Bulls further took cues from an uptick in the US bond yields and seemed unaffected by weaker USD.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 115.85 region, or a four-week high.
The pair prolonged its upward trajectory witnessed since the beginning of this week and gained follow-through traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. A downward revision of the domestic growth undermined the Japanese yen, which was further pressured by a strong recovery in the risk sentiment. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
According to the revised data released earlier this Wednesday, Japan's economy expanded by 1.1% during the October-December period as against the preliminary reading of 1.3%. Adding to this, the yearly GDP growth rate stood at 4.6% as compared to the 5.4% rise estimated previously. The data raised concerns over a further downside risk amid the Ukraine crisis and persistent supply disruptions.
Bullish traders further took cues from a goodish rebound in the equity markets and an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. The recent monster gains in commodity prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine fueled worries about a major inflationary shock for the global economy and stagflation fears. This, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the US bond yields and should limit the USD losses.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and a move beyond the 116.00 mark, towards testing the YTD high, around the 116.35 region touched in February. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of JOLTS Job Openings later during the early North American session. The data might do little to influence the USD price dynamics or provide any impetus to the USD/JPY pair as the focus remains glued to fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|115.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.3
|Daily SMA50
|115.06
|Daily SMA100
|114.48
|Daily SMA200
|112.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.79
|Previous Daily Low
|115.24
|Previous Weekly High
|115.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.65
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0950 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3150 amid improved sentiment
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3150, moving away from the YTD low. A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD while extending some support to the pair. Stagflation fears, Ukraine crisis should limit the USD correction and cap cable's upside.
Gold bulls have the upper hand amid Ukraine crisis, stagflation fears
The worsening situation in Ukraine, stagflation fears should limit any meaningful corrective slide. Softer USD/US bond yields should further lend some support to the dollar-denominated metal.
Bulls reenter the market ahead of US crypto bill
Bitcoin price shows strength as it undertakes a quick, impulsive move toward a long-standing barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are following suit and also undergoing bullish expansions.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
It is becoming very difficult to predict the market direction due to the Russia-Ukraine war. What strategy can I adopt during this period? This question from a user is relevant to many.