USD/JPY sticks to gains near its highest level since mid-December, just above 200-day SMA

- USD/JPY touches a fresh YTD peak on Wednesday amid sustained USD buying interest.
- Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March, elevated US bond yields boost the USD.
- The risk-off mood lends some support to the safe-haven JPY and caps gains for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair gains traction for the second straight day on Wednesday and climbs to its highest level since mid-December. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early European session and is currently placed around the 137.60 region, just above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The overnight hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushes the US Dollar to a three-month high, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In the prepared remarks for his semi-annual congressional testimony, Powell indicated that interest rates might need to go up faster and higher than previously anticipated. Powell added that the Fed is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes to combat stubbornly high inflation and warned against prematurely loosening policy.
This, in turn, lifts bets for a 50 bps rate hike at the March policy meeting and remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond is holding steady near the 4.0% threshold and the rate-sensitive two-year Treasury note stands tall near its highest level since 2007. This continues to lend support to the Greenback, which, along with expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will maintain the ultra-loose policy settings, is pushing the USD/JPY pair higher.
It is worth recalling that the incoming BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda last week stressed the need to maintain the ultra-loose policy to support the fragile economy. Ueda also said that the central bank isn't seeking a quick move away from a decade of massive easing. This marks a big divergence in comparison to the Fed's hawkish stance and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. That said, the risk-off mood benefits the JPY's safe-haven status and keeps a lid on any further gains for the major.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and JOLTS Job Openings data. Apart from this, Powell's second day of testimony before the House Financial Services Committee should influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. The focus will then shift to the BoJ meeting and the US NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|137.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.57
|Daily SMA50
|132.22
|Daily SMA100
|136.38
|Daily SMA200
|137.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.2
|Previous Daily Low
|135.54
|Previous Weekly High
|137.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.26
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.37
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0550 amid Powell-led USD strength
EUR/USD consolidates near two-month lows below 1.0550, extending the previous downside in early Europe. The pair remains weighed down by Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish rhetoric-led broad-based US Dollar strength and disappointing Retail Sales data from Germany.
GBP/USD stays vulnerable below 1.1850 amid stronger US Dollar Premium
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, licking its wounds near 2023 lows in the early European morning. Hawkish Fed Chair Powell's comments-led risk aversion is limiting the upside in the pair amidst broadly stronger US Dollar and Treasury yields. US data awaited.
Gold clings to mild losses above $1,800, US ADP, Fed Chair Powell eyed
Gold price seesaws around a one-week low near $1,810 amid broad US Dollar strength. Fed Chair Powell’s influence on the US Treasury bond yield curve acts as the key negative for XAU/USD price. Mixed China-linked headlines restrict Gold price decline ahead of US ADP data.
Dogecoin hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony
Dogecoin price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in AI.
ADP Jobs Preview: A sandwich between Powell and NFP Premium
A surprising ADP could have a limited impact, overshadowed by Powell and ahead of NFP. The USD arrives at a critical week with the recovery rally from multi-month lows losing momentum.