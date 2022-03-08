USD/JPY sticks to gains near 115.65-70 amid improving risk sentiment, rising bond yields

- USD/JPY gained strong positive traction for the second successive day on Tuesday.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment extended support amid rising US bond yields.
- Modest USD pullback did little to hinder the positive move to the multi-day high.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its strong intraday gains through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the multi-day high, around the 115.65-115.70 region.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/JPY pair to build on the previous day's strong move up and gain some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. A goodish recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and acted as a tailwind for the major. Bulls further took cues from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and seemed rather unaffected by modest US dollar pullback from the highest level since May 2020.
Reports indicated that the European Union (EU) is set to outline a plan to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defence spending in order to cope with the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war. This led to a solid rebound in the global equity markets and drove flows away from traditional safe-haven assets. That said, the worsening situation in Ukraine should keep a lid on the optimistic market moves and warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
The recent monster gains in commodity prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fueled fears of a major inflationary shock for the global economy, increasing the risk of stagflation. This, in turn, pushed the US bond yields higher. Apart from this, a further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict should benefit the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.
Some follow-through buying beyond the 115.80 horizontal resistance would reaffirm the constructive outlook and push spot prices further beyond the 116.00 round-figure mark. The momentum could get extended and allow bullish traders to aim back to retest the 116.30-116.35 supply zone, or the YTD high touched on January 4 and February 14. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the focus will remain on developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|115.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.29
|Daily SMA50
|115.04
|Daily SMA100
|114.47
|Daily SMA200
|112.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.47
|Previous Daily Low
|114.81
|Previous Weekly High
|115.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.65
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
