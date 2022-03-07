USD/JPY sticks to gains near 115.00, lacks bullish conviction amid Ukraine crisis

- An extension of the recent strong USD rally assisted USD/JPY to regain positive traction on Monday.
- The Russia-Ukraine crisis continued benefitting the greenback’s status as the global reserve currency.
- An uptick in the US bond yields further inspired bullish traders and remained supportive of the uptick.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the move beyond the 115.00 psychological mark.
The pair attracted some buying on the first day of a new week and recovered a part of its heavy losses recorded on Friday to over one-week low amid an extension of the strong US dollar bullish run. A further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war continued weighing on investors' sentiment and benefitted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
In the latest developments, Russian forces intensified attacks on Ukraine and attempts at a ceasefire to allow civilians to evacuate from the besieged city of Mariupol failed. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the war in Ukraine would continue. This, along with Friday's upbeat US jobs report, pushed the USD to the highest level since May 2020.
The greenback further drew support from an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which was seen as another factor that inspired bullish traders and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful upside amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases.
Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair, for now, seems to have snapped two successive days of the losing streak and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the third round of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks. Earlier this Monday, Russia said that it will hold fire and open six humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to escape.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|114.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.28
|Daily SMA50
|115.04
|Daily SMA100
|114.46
|Daily SMA200
|112.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.56
|Previous Daily Low
|114.65
|Previous Weekly High
|115.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.65
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
