- USD/JPY regained positive traction and reversed a part of Friday’s heavy losses.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance, improving risk sentiment weighed on the safe-haven JPY.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpinned the USD and offered additional support.
- Investors now eye US ISM for some impetus, though the focus remains on FOMC.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the daily high, just below the mid-130.00s.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/JPY pair to attract fresh buying on the first day of a new week and reversed a part of Friday's retracement slide. Signs of stability in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen, which was further weighed down by a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan. It is worth recalling that the Japanese central bank last week stuck to its ultra-loose policy setting and vowed to conduct daily operations to defend its “near-zero” target for 10-year bond yields.
Conversely, the market conviction that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This has resulted in the widening of the Japanese-US government bond yield differential, which was seen as another factor that drove flows away from the JPY. This, along with the emergence of fresh US dollar buying, offered additional support to the USD/JPY pair. Bulls, however, refrained from placing fresh bets ahead of this week's key event/data risks.
Investors might prefer to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. The Fed will announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 bps. Traders this week will further take cues from important US macro releases scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely watched monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP on Friday. In the meantime, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair later during the North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|129.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.6
|Daily SMA50
|121.5
|Daily SMA100
|118.15
|Daily SMA200
|114.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.96
|Previous Daily Low
|129.32
|Previous Weekly High
|131.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0500 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading pressured above 1.0500, as the US dollar rises alongside yields amid cautious markets and hawkish Fed expectations. China's covid concerns are threatening global recovery. Germany’s support for the EU embargo on Russian oil has renewed recession risks. PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered around 1.2550 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is battling 1.2550, undermined by mounting China's growth worries-led damp mood. BOE vs. Fed drama keeps the pair pressured amid fresh Brexit woes. The US dollar cheers risk-aversion and firmer yields ahead of the hawkish Fed.
Gold drops back towards $1,878 as yields underpin greenback bulls
Gold Price fades the bounce off 100-DMA, bears approach short-term support amid firmer USD. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum amid hawkish Fed expectations. US ISM Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts to direct short-term Gold Price moves.
How likely is a $1 recovery for Cardano price
Cardano price crashed below the long-standing range, extending from $0.776 to $1.245. A quick recovery above the $0.776 range low could trigger a move to the range’s midpoint at $1.011.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Apple and Amazon can't save us, is it time to abandon ship?
Equities are back at precarious levels as we approach the end of the week and the end of the month. Tech earnings season is now more or less done and dusted and the report card looks like its detention.