USD/JPY sticks to BoJ-inspired strong gains, trades above 136.00 post-US PCE Price Index

- USD/JPY rallies over 300 pips intraday and spikes to its highest level since March 10.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance weighs heavily on the JPY and prompts aggressive buying.
- Bets for another 25 bps lift-off in May underpin the USD and contribute to the rise.
- The US Core PCE Price Index fails to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
The USD/JPY pair builds on its strong intraday rally and climbs to its highest level since March 10, around the 136.40 region during the early North American session. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips following the release of the US macro data and trade around the 136.00 mark, still up over 1.5% for the day.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) turns out to be the worst-performing G10 currency on Friday in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision to leave its ultra-loose monetary policy settings unchanged. The Japanese central bank also made no tweaks to its yield curve control (YCC) by a unanimous vote, while the BoJ Governor sounded dovish during the post-meeting press conference. This, along with resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand, provides a goodish lift to the USD/JPY pair and further contributes to the intraday rally of over 300 pips.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, touches a two-and-half-week high amid firming expectations for another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC meeting in May. The USD, however, eases a bit after the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index declined more than expected, to 4.2% on a yearly basis in March from 5.1% previously. The Core PCE Price Index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge), meanwhile, edged lower to 4.6% from 4.7%.
This, along with a sharp intraday declining in the US Treasury bond yields, keeps a lid on any further gains for the Greenback. Apart from this, the risk-off impulse - as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets - lends some support to the safe-haven JPY and acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair amid slightly overbought oscillators on hourly charts. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register strong gains for the third successive week, also marking the fifth week of a positive move in the previous six.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.13
|Today Daily Change
|2.18
|Today Daily Change %
|1.63
|Today daily open
|133.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.32
|Daily SMA50
|133.79
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.2
|Previous Daily Low
|133.21
|Previous Weekly High
|135.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.55
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after weak US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.1000. The data from the US showed that Core PCE inflation edged lower to 4.6% in March, compared to market expectation of 4.5%, while Employment Cost Index rose 1.2% in Q1, boosting the USD.
GBP/USD trades modestly lower on the day below 1.2500 after US data
GBP/USD trades near the lower limit of its daily range below 1.2500 on Friday. The US Dollar preserves its recovery momentum after the March PCE inflation and stronger-than-expected Employment Cost Index data for the first quarter, weighing on the pair.
Gold drops below $1,980 amid renewed USD strength
Gold price declined below $1,980 in the early American session after the latest data from the US helped the US Dollar gather strength. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% below 3.5%, however, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.