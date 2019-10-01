- DXY moves to fresh cycle highs and props-up USD/JPY.
- USDJPY steady on 108 handle, with markets somewhat quiet considering Chinese markets closed.
- However, US September manufacturing survey coming up has the potential to shift things up a gear.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.09 and flat in the Tokyo open having risen from 107.75 to 108.15 highs overnight as US stocks ended the month in the green.
It's somewhat quiet out there today considering we will not be seeing Chinese markets open with it being China’s National Day holidays that started today, running to 7 October inclusive. There is, however, a keen focus on trade talk expectations as well as with key US data coming up, including Nonfarm Payrolls at the end of the week.
Yields, stocks and US Dollar recover - DXY hits fresh cycle highs
For the meantime, US 2-year treasury yields and the 10's were firmer overnight, supportive the DXY to fresh cycle highs while US stocks recovered and closed into the green. US 2-year treasury yields rose from 1.62% to 1.65% and back while the 10-year yield climbed 1.68% to 1.71%.
As for stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, ended 96.58 points higher to finish at 26,916.83, while the S&P 500 index climbed 14.95 points, or 0.5%, to close at 2,976.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended at 7,999.34, for a gain of 0.1%. The stock markt was supported on some back peddling with respect to trade talks coupled with Fed rate cut extractions. "Markets are pricing 8bp of easing at the 31 October meeting and a terminal rate of 1.14% (vs 1.88% currently)," analysts at Westpac explained.
Looking to the immediate future, the US September manufacturing survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will be coming up tonight in the NY session and could be a catalyst for some price action and considering the Nonfarm Payrolls at the end of the week - there will b a lot of attention paid to it. There will also be Fedspeak from Chicago’s Evans (a dove). We will also have Vice Chair Clarida speaking.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|108.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.57
|Daily SMA50
|107.09
|Daily SMA100
|107.81
|Daily SMA200
|109.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.18
|Previous Daily Low
|107.74
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding up despite inflation data weighing and strong USD
EUR/USD was somewhat robust overnight considering the US Dollar's rise to fresh cycle highs in the DXY. The single currency traded between 1.0950 to 1.0885, steadying around 1.0900, weighed down by soft national inflation data.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD stops further declines with little reaction to Brexit news during early Asia. The UK PM Johnson to soon reveal final Brexit plan and might ignore Benn Bill. Though, Senior Judges prepare to face the action.
USD/JPY steady on 108 handle ahead on key US data week
USDJPY steady on 108 handle, with markets somewhat quiet considering Chinese markets closed. However, US September manufacturing survey coming up has the potential to shift things up a gear.
Gold: Under pressure around 8-week low as Dollar Index nears multi-month high
With the US Dollar (USD) strength outshining political pessimism surrounding the US and the UK, Gold prices keep it low nearing $1,470 during early Tuesday. Receding geopolitical worries from the Middle East add downside pressure.
RBA Preview: rates to new record lows
The AUD/USD pair is depressed near multi-year lows ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, as the central bank is largely anticipated to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75%.