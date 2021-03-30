USD/JPY steady in the Tokyo open as USD bulls take a breather

- USD/JPY bulls seeking a test of the 110 area for a 12-month high.
- Traders await the US jobs reports later this week and US stimulus noise.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.80 ad flat on the day so far. The pair has stuck to a tight range between 109.72 and 109.88 as traders assess the landscape following a mixed session on Wall Street.
USD/JPY was printing as low as 109.37 in Asia trade on Monday but it gained ground towards the twelve-month highs in the 110 area to a high of 109.80 on Wall Street as the US dollar firmed.
Wall Street's main benchmarks started the week on the back foot.
This has supported the US dollar as news circulated that global banks, such as Credit Suisse and Nomura, said they faced potential large losses after the New York City-based Archegos Capital defaulted on its margin call.
Nevertheless, the US treasury yields were higher as investors awaited President Biden’s announcement of the $4tn infrastructure plan.
The 2-year government bond yields increased 1bp to 0.15%, 10-year government bond yields grew from 1.63% to 1.71%, testament to what is expected to be strong jobs reports later this week, strong growth and inflation.
The US dollar is firm on prospects of higher rates and this week's Nonfarm Payrolls will be closely monitored for more inflationary risks.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|109.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.64
|Daily SMA50
|106.44
|Daily SMA100
|105.19
|Daily SMA200
|105.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.85
|Previous Daily Low
|109.37
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.4
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.45
EUR/USD: Bears catch a breather below 1.1800 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD fades recovery moves from multi-day low while easing to 1.1768 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The currency major refreshed the yearly low the previous day as the US dollar benefited from the bond rout.
GBP/USD: Eyes to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
Dogecoin price fading without the celebrity hype
DOGE price is frustrating the bullish narrative and making the grand forecast of $1 by the end of 2021 look impossible. Ascending triangle has finally resolved to the downside. DOGE RSI still not at an oversold reading on the daily chart.
US banks lag, with investors fearing Archegos fallout
Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks.