- Quiet session amid US Independence holiday before NFP.
- US Dollar is flat versus Japanese yen and mostly higher versus commodity-link currencies.
The USD/JPY pair is trading in a range of 10 pips around 107.80 as majors remain quiet. It reached a daily high at 107.82 and a low during the Asian session at 107.70.
As trading activity remains subdued, attention turns to the release of the US Employment report on Friday and its potential impact on Federal Reserve rate policy expectations. Market consensus is for a reading of 160K in payrolls after the 75K reading of May, and wages are up by 0.3%.
“The market is currently fully priced in for a 25bp July rate cut and 60% priced for a 50bp cut. A notably weaker reading is likely to increase the pricing for a 50bp July rate cut, but even a firmer print should keep the market priced for one full 25bp cut in July. We expect the curve to continue steepening as the Fed delivers the first of several rate cuts in July”, wrote TDS analysts. The 10-year yield posted the lowest close since 2016 yesterday. The US bond market is closed today. Lower yields favor the yen, but on Wednesday higher equity prices limited the slide of the pair and boosted a rebound.
The USD/JPY shows no clear direction at the moment. It reached weekly highs on Monday boosted by the US-China agreement, but then erased all gains, retreating below 108.00. The area around 107.50 capped the downside. Price holds below key moving averages in the four hours chart that converge at 107.85/107.90; so while below the pair could be biased modestly to the downside while if it rises above 108.00, the US Dollar will likely gain momentum.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|107.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.04
|Daily SMA50
|109.22
|Daily SMA100
|110.24
|Daily SMA200
|110.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.92
|Previous Daily Low
|107.53
|Previous Weekly High
|108.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.78
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.37
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.