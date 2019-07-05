USD/JPY steadily climbs to 108.00 neighbourhood, focus remains on NFP

- The prevalent risk-on mood continues to weigh on the JPY and helped regain some traction.
- Fed rate cuts bets held the US bond yields depressed near multi-year lows and might cap gains.
- A subdued USD price action does little to influence ahead of the closely watched US jobs data.
The USD/JPY pair ticked higher on the last trading day of the week and has now moved within the striking distance of reclaiming the 108.00 round figure mark.
Having spent the previous session in a tight range amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of the Independence Day holiday in the US, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Friday and was seen supported by fading safe-haven demand.
Expectations of further monetary easing by major central banks continued boosting investors' appetite for riskier assets. The same was evident from the prevalent risk-on mood around equity markets, which eventually undermined the Japanese Yen's relative safe-haven demand.
However, investors remained convinced that the Fed will move towards cutting interest rates later this July, which kept the US Treasury bond yields depressed near multi-year lows and might turn out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any meaningful up-move for the major.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar held steady and did little to influence the price action. Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive USD bets and preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - NFP.
The US employment details might play an important role in determining the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook, which could result in some volatile price action later during the early North-American session and provide a meaningful directional impetus for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|107.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.49
|Daily SMA50
|109.9
|Daily SMA100
|110.43
|Daily SMA200
|111.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.84
|Previous Daily Low
|107.7
|Previous Weekly High
|108.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.78
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.