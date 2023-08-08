USD/JPY steadily climbs back closer to 143.00 mark, seems poised to appreciate further

- USD/JPY scales higher for the second straight day and is supported by a combination of factors.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance and a positive risk tone continue to undermine the safe-haven JPY.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes act as a tailwind for the USD and remain supportive of the move.
The USD/JPY pair builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from mid-141.00s, or a one-week low and gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. Spot prices climb back closer to the 143.00 mark during the Asian session and draw support from a combination of factors.
A more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), along with the overnight sharp rally in the US equity markets, is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the BoJ's Summary of Opinions released on Monday revealed that policymakers backed the case for the need to patiently continue with the current monetary easing towards achieving the price stability target. In contrast, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials said that additional interest rate hikes are likely as inflation remains persistently high and the labour market is still tight.
This comes after the closely-watched US monthly jobs report on Friday pointed to continued tightness in the labour market and raised hopes for a soft economic landing. This could allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance and keep the door wide open for one more 25 bps lift-off in September or November. The outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and lends some support to the US Dollar (USD), which is seen as another factor pushing the USD/JPY pair. The USD bulls, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Thursday.
The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, should rive the USD demand and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, the better-than-expected release of the current account data from Japan does little to ease the intraday selling pressure around the domestic currency. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside and supports prospects for a move back towards retesting the monthly top, around the 143.85-143.90 region touched last Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|142.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.69
|Daily SMA50
|141.32
|Daily SMA100
|138
|Daily SMA200
|136.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.59
|Previous Daily Low
|141.51
|Previous Weekly High
|143.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.69
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
