USD/JPY steadily climbs back above mid-109.00s, fresh session tops

- A goodish pickup in the USD demand assisted USD/JPY to attract some buying near 50-day SMA.
- Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing decline in the US bond yields and a softer risk tone.
The USD/JPY pair built on its steady intraday ascent and moved back above mid-109.00s during the first half of the European session.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near 50-day SMA and for now, seems to have stalled its recent pullback from two-month tops, around the 110.30-35 region touched last week. This marked the first day of a positive move in the previous three sessions and was exclusively sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.
Friday's softer NFP print tempered market expectations that the Fed could begin tapering its asset-purchases sooner rather than later. Investors, however, remain worried about rising inflationary pressure. This, in turn, held traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the USD, rather prompted some short-covering move.
Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields and a softer tone surrounding the equity markets, which tend to benefit the safe-haven Japanese yen. Even Tuesday's less worse than anticipated Japanese Q1 GDP report also did little to lend any support to the JPY or hinder the positive move.
Market participants now look forward to a relatively thin US economic docket, featuring the release of Trade Balance figures and JOLTS Job Openings. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|109.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.3
|Daily SMA50
|109.2
|Daily SMA100
|107.82
|Daily SMA200
|106.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.64
|Previous Daily Low
|109.19
|Previous Weekly High
|110.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.33
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.22 after mixed EZ data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed estimates with 79.7 points but eurozone GDP was upgraded from -0.3% to -0.6% in the final read for Q1. US JOLTs figures are awaited.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD eyes initial support at $1887 amid USD strength
Gold price is trading under pressure below $1900, although remains confined within a familiar range. Sellers returned after gold price failed to find acceptance above the latter yet again.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...