USD/JPY steadies near 109.80, looks to add more than 100 pips for the week

- USD/JPY remains on track to snap four-day winning streak.
- US Dollar Index extends rally to 98.70 on Friday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 3%.
The USD/JPY pair is trading in the negative territory on Friday as the sour market mood helps the JPY stay strong against the USD. As of writing, the pair was down 0.17% on the day at 109.80. Despite today's poor performance, however, the pair remains on track to close the week nearly 140 pips higher.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 3.5% on Friday as the relief rally that started earlier in the week seems to be fading away amid a lack of positive developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Reflecting the flight-to-safety, Wall Street's main indexes are trading with modest losses.
USD capitalizes on jobs data
On the other hand, the broad-based USD strength is limiting the pair's losses. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in January rose by 225,000 to beat the market expectation of 160,000. Furthermore, the annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, edged higher to 3.1% from 3%.
Commenting on the market reaction to the NFP report, “Markets reacted with lower longer-term bond yields and falling equities, which seems a bit strange given the strong labour market report but we still doubt that this labour market report has led to much disappointment,” said analysts at Nordea.
Boosted by the upbeat data, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, advanced to its highest level since early October at 98.70 and was last up 0.22% on the day at 98.68.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|109.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.53
|Daily SMA50
|109.23
|Daily SMA100
|108.8
|Daily SMA200
|108.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110
|Previous Daily Low
|109.74
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
