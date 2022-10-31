- USD/JPY struggles to overcome fortnight-old downtrend during two-day advances.
- Market’s remain cautious ahead of the key central bank meetings, data.
- Mixed data from Japan, BOJ’s dovish play keeps buyers hopeful unless Fed disappoints markets with less than 0.75% rate hike.
USD/JPY grinds higher past 148.00 during the second consecutive positive day, up 0.45% while retreating from the daily high of 148.26. The yen pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s mixed sentiment, as well as anxiety ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting announcements and the US jobs report for October.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw near 4.00% after snapping the 10-week uptrend by the end of Friday. Also challenging the USD/JPY traders is the mixed moves of the equities as the US equity future prints mild losses even after Dow Jones braces for the biggest monthly jump since 1976.
Earlier in the day, Japan’s Industrial Production came downbeat for September but Retail Sales defended the yen optimists. “Japan's factory output fell in September for the first time in four months as manufacturers grappled with rising raw materials costs and global economic slowdown, and is likely to fall again next month before picking up in November, the government said,” per Reuters.
Elsewhere, news of Macau’s lockdown of a casino resort and fears emanating from Russia underpin the USD/JPY upside, due to the US dollar’s safe-haven status. “Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, halted its role in the Black Sea deal on Saturday for an ‘indefinite term’ because it could say it could not ‘guarantee the safety of civilian ships’ traveling under the pact after an attack on its Black Sea fleet,” reported Reuters. On the other hand, the concerns that the Fed might discuss slowing down on the rate hikes from December seem to challenge the pair buyers of late.
It should, however, be noted that the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) hesitance to alter the monetary policy versus the Fed’s hawkish mood keeps the USD/JPY buyers hopeful.
Technical analysis
Although a two-day-old ascending trend line keeps USD/JPY buyers hopeful unless the quote breaks the 146.90 support, the 200-HMA challenges the yen pair’s upside momentum near 148.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|147.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.05
|Daily SMA50
|143.88
|Daily SMA100
|139.68
|Daily SMA200
|131.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.86
|Previous Daily Low
|145.98
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
