- USD/JPY has refreshed its 23-year high at 138.30, more upside looks likely on hawkish Fed bets.
- A higher inflation rate will trim the value of paychecks for US households.
- The downbeat inflation data has weakened the yen bulls.
The USD/JPY pair has renewed its fresh 23-year high of 138.30 in the Asian session. The asset is holding its elevated levels firmly and is expected to accelerate further as the market participants have started betting on a surprise rate hike of 100 basis points (bps) by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month.
The release of the improved inflation report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics has paddled up the fears of enlarging real income shocks in the US. The annual US Consumer Price Index (CPI) has landed at 9.1%, much higher than the estimates of 8.8% and the prior release of 8.6%. This is going to trim the value of ‘paychecks’ received by US households. In order to tame the inflation monster, the Fed is bound to hike its interest rates as its foremost agenda is to bring price stability.
In today’s session, the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) excluding food and energy will be of utmost importance. As per the market consensus, the economic data is expected to land at 8.1%, lower than the prior release of 8.3%. An expectation of a slippage in the producer inflation data indicates that volatile oil and food prices are driving inflation higher.
On the Tokyo front, the downbeat Industrial Production data has weakened the yen bulls. The economic data has landed at -4.7% lower than the estimates and the prior release of -2.8% on an annual basis. Also, the monthly figures have slipped to -7.5% from the consensus and the former print of -7.2%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|137.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.77
|Daily SMA50
|132.43
|Daily SMA100
|127.41
|Daily SMA200
|120.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.87
|Previous Daily Low
|136.69
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
