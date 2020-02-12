USD/JPY steadies around 110, eyes on Wall Street opening bell

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1.5%.
- Wall Street looks to open in positive territory.
- US Dollar Index turns flat on day below 98.80.
The USD/JPY pair climbed to its highest level since January 21st at 110.14 during the early trading hours of the European session but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum amid a lack of demand for the greenback. As of writing, the pair was moving sideways near the 110 psychological level, adding 0.2% on a daily basis.
Risk on flows dominate markets
The upbeat market mood as reflected by the strong performance of global equity indexes on Wednesday makes it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to stay resilient against its major rivals.
Reports revealing an increase in the recovery rate of coronavirus patients seem to be providing a boost to the risk sentiment. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which usually shows a positive correlation with the USD/JPY pair, is adding nearly 2% on the day as well.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes look to open the day in fresh record highs with futures rising between 0.3% and 0.4%.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index seems to be taking a break following the latest rally that carried it to its highest level since early October at 98.95 on Tuesday. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the index staying flat on the day near 98.75. FOMC Chairman Powell is not expected to deliver any remarks on the policy outlook in his second day of testimony before the House Financial Services Committee of the Congress.
The only data from featured in the Asian economic docket will be the Producer Price Index.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|109.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.52
|Daily SMA50
|109.27
|Daily SMA100
|108.88
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.97
|Previous Daily Low
|109.73
|Previous Weekly High
|110.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.32
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.09 ahead of Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, recovering from fresh four-month lows. Fed Chair Powell said the coronavirus outbreak may impact the US but also expressed optimism. He speaks again later on.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.30 amid Carney's calm, Brexit speculation
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30 after Carney expressed calm, shared by investors, about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Brexit developments are awaited.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Moonwalking crypto party
The latest upward movement breaks key levels and brings the market closer to new relative highs. Bitcoin gives up its market dominance and gives the signal for a new bullish festival.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1565 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the $1564-65 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.