USD/JPY steadies above 109.50 as markets await confirmation of trade deal

- China indicates a phase-one trade deal is not yet finalized.
- US Dollar Index rebounds modestly toward the 97 mark.
- Coming up: Retail Sales and Business Inventories data from US.
Despite the broad-based USD weakness, the USD/JPY pair registered decisive gains on Thursday and continued to push higher on Friday. However, with investors looking to see if a phase-one trade deal between China and the United States is reached as the latest reports had suggested, the pair seems to have lost its bullish momentum for the time being. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 109.66.
Trade uncertainty caps pair's gains
In addition to heightened hopes of the US cancelling the December-15 tariff hike on Chinese imports, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide victory eased concerns over a no-deal Brexit and provided an additional boost to the risk appetite. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which added more than 5% on Thursday on the back of risk-on flows, is now down 0.5% on the day to reflect the markets' cautious stance.
Reporting on China's approach to latest developments surrounding the trade dispute, "none of China’s state-owned media outlets or economic agencies involved in the trade negotiations made any public statement on Friday about the deal endorsed by Mr. Trump," wrote The Wall Street Journal's Linling Wei. "At a regular news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying referred only to how news of the agreement helped fuel a surge in U.S. and European stocks."
While investors are waiting for a confirmation of a phase-one deal, Retail Sales, Import and Export Price Index, and Business Inventories data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|109.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.87
|Daily SMA50
|108.64
|Daily SMA100
|107.83
|Daily SMA200
|108.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.45
|Previous Daily Low
|108.46
|Previous Weekly High
|109.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
