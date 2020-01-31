USD/JPY stays under pressure and targets 108.40 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group keep the negative view on USD/JPY and still see a potential move to 108.40 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The rapid drop in USD to 108.57 and the equally quick bounce from the low came as a surprise (we were expecting USD to trade sideways). The rapid swing has resulted in a mixed outlook and for today, USD could trade in an undecided manner, likely within a relatively broad range of 108.60/109.15.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD rebounded quickly after dropping to a low of 108.57 yesterday and closed little changed at 108.95 (-0.04%). While the price action was not out of line from our view on Tuesday (28 Jan, spot at 108.95) wherein USD is still under pressure and ‘could weaken further to 108.40’, the quick bounce has dented the downward momentum. For now, we continue to hold the same view but USD has to move and stay below 108.60 within these 1 to 2 days or the odds for further weakness would diminish quickly. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level remains unchanged at 109.50 for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
