USD/JPY stays in the positive territory above 109.00, eyes on US T-bond yields

- USD/JPY is moving sideways above 109.00 on Monday.
- US Dollar Index edges higher toward 92.00 in early American session.
- 10-year US T-bond yield stays within a touching distance of yearly highs.
The USD/JPY closed in the positive territory for the fourth straight time last week but seems to be struggling to gather bullish momentum on Monday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 109.20.
DXY closes in on 92.00
Earlier in the day, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level in more than a year at 1.646% and helped USD/JPY edge higher. Nevertheless, the technical correction witnessed in the 10-year bond yield during the European trading hours limited the pair's upside.
On the other hand, the greenback stays relatively strong against its major rivals with the US Dollar Index (DXY) rising 0.2% at 91.87 and allowing USD/JPY to continue to float above 109.00.
The data from the US showed on Monday that the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index improved to 17.4 in March and beat the market expectation of 14.5.
Investors will keep a close eye on US T-bond yields in the remainder of the day. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes look to open little changed as the S&P 500 Futures are up only 0.08% on the day.
On Tuesday, Industrial Production data will be featured in the Japanese economic docket. Moreover, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will deliver a speech at 0405 GMT.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|109.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.86
|Daily SMA50
|105.25
|Daily SMA100
|104.68
|Daily SMA200
|105.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.17
|Previous Daily Low
|108.43
|Previous Weekly High
|109.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD stable above 1.3900 in a quiet start to the week
GBP/USD holds on to modest gains above 1.3900, pretty much flat for the day. Mildly stronger US dollar having a limited impact on the pair.
XAU/USD could extend recovery to $1,745
Gold stays relatively calm after closing the previous week in the green. Near-term hurdles for XAU/USD align at $1,740 and $1,745. Key support for gold is located at $1,700.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.