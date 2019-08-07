USD/JPY stays in red near 106.30, 10-year US T-bond yield extends decline

  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield loses more than 4%.
  • US Dollar Index clings to recovery gains to limit pair's losses.
  • Major European equity indexes post strong gains on Wednesday.

After dipping a few pips below the 106 handle earlier in the day, the USD/JPY pair started to retrace its fall and was last seen trading at 106.25, still down 0.2% on the day.

Global equity indexes rebound

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push lower on Wednesday and was last down 4.63% on the day at 1.658%, lowest since October 2016. Despite this sharp drop, however, the fact that major European equity indexes post strong gains today makes it hard for the JPY to continue to gather strength as a safe-haven. At the moment, Germany's DAX is up 1.43% on the day while the Euro Stoxx 50 is adding 1.35%. Furthermore, the S&P 500 Futures is rising 0.33% to suggest that Wall Street is likely to start the day in the positive territory.

In the meantime, the selling pressure surrounding the Greenback seems to have faded away on Wednesday, allowing the US Dollar Index to push above 97.70 and helping the pair erase its losses.

Later in the session, Chicago Fed President Evans, who voiced his support for a total of 50 basis points rate cut in 2019 back in early July, will be delivering a speech. The only data from the US will be the Federal Reserve's Consumer Credit report but investors are likely to remain focused on the market's risk perception. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.21
Today Daily Change -0.25
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 106.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.91
Daily SMA50 108.1
Daily SMA100 109.48
Daily SMA200 110.38
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.09
Previous Daily Low 105.52
Previous Weekly High 109.32
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

