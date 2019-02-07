- 10-year US T-bond yield struggles to extend recovery on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index stays calm below the 97 handle following Monday's rally.
- Wall Street looks to open the day flat.
After closing the day with gains near 108.40, the USD/JPY pair is now having a difficult time setting its next short-term direction. As of writing, the pair was down 0.17% on the day at 108.25.
The upbeat market sentiment on the back of the U.S. and China reaching a trade truce over the weekend helped the pair start the week on a strong footing as the JPY as a safe haven struggled to find demand. Moreover, the sharp rebound witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield provided an additional boost to the pair.
With the trading action turning subdued amid a lack of significant macroeconomic events and geopolitical developments and the 10-year US T-bond yield staging a technical correction, the pair seems to be waiting for the next catalyst before making its next strong move. In the second half of the day, the only data release from the U.S. will be the ISM-NY's Business Conditions Index, which is unlikely to receive a meaningful reaction from the market.
Meanwhile, following Monday's rally, Wall Street seems to be set to open flat on Tuesday to reflect a neutral sentiment as the S&P 500 Futures stays unchanged ahead of the opening bell.
Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|108.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.09
|Daily SMA50
|109.39
|Daily SMA100
|110.3
|Daily SMA200
|111.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.54
|Previous Daily Low
|108.1
|Previous Weekly High
|108.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.78
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.1300 on reports ECB will refrain from cutting rates
EUR/USD has recovered and trades around 1.1300 on reports the ECB will refrain from cutting rates in its July meeting. Earlier, weak German retail sales weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD bounces from 1.2600, still trades in the red
Poor UK data has put the Pound under pressure, although subdued dollar’s demand help GBP/USD bounce from the 1.2600 area. UK Construction PMI fell to 43.1 in June, adding to poor manufacturing output data.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s
USD/JPY needs to surpass 108.67 to resume its advance. The positive market mood began to fade as Trump menace tariffs on the EU.
Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark
Gold regained positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well below the key $1400 psychological mark.
Altcoins beat Bitcoin that targets $8,100 zone
ETH/BTC rises 10% in three days and puts the market in bullish mode. BTC/USD can reach $8,000 without compromising the medium term bullish trend. XRP is in a dirty area and lacks visibility.