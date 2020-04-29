USD/JPY stays depressed near six-week low under 107.00 on Tokyo open

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY registers five-day losing streak, fails to respect the latest risk-reset.
  • Hopes of economic restart confront a likely US-China tussle.
  • Recently downbeat US data favor cautious sentiment ahead of the key US GDP, FOMC.

USD/JPY drops to 106.70, down 0.17% on a day, as Wednesday’s market-opening bell rings in Tokyo. That said, the pair dropped to the six-week low the previous day amid risk aversion and the broadly weaker US Dollar.

In addition to the optimism surrounding further flattening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) curve, policymakers push also increase the odds of the early economic restart, which in turn propels the risk-on sentiment off-late.

Also on the positive side could be the upbeat comments from the BOJ Governor. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that Japan's financial system remains stable as a whole as banks have sufficient capital buffers.

Additionally, fears of the US-China tussle, due to the Trump administration’s push for investigation alleging the dragon nation for the virus outbreak, weigh on the market’s trade sentiment and increase the Japanese yen’s safe-haven demand.

On the other hand, downbeat data from the US keep the greenback pressured ahead of today’s key US GDP and FOMC meeting. The first estimation of Q1 2020 GDP is likely to spread disappointment with -4.0% figures versus +2.1% prior. Further, the FOMC isn’t expected to alter the present monetary policy but a dovish tone of Chairman Jerome Powell is widely anticipated and could exert additional downside pressure on the USD.

Technical analysis

Unless bouncing back beyond 106.90, comprising lows marked during the early and mid-April, USD/JPY is likely to defy the odds favoring its drop towards March 10 top surrounding 105.90.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 106.76
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 106.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.88
Daily SMA50 108.23
Daily SMA100 108.81
Daily SMA200 108.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.34
Previous Daily Low 106.56
Previous Weekly High 108.04
Previous Weekly Low 107.28
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

