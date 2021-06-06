USD/JPY stays depressed near 109.50 amid USD weakness

- USD/JPY extends the previous week’s losses on Monday.
- Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
- Yen suffers from its downbeat economic outlook.
The USD/JPY pair trades on a muted tone on the first trading day of the new week. The pair extends the previous week’s losses and remains subdued.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY trades at 109.57, up p.0b8% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback movements against the basket of six majors currencies, retreated from its high near 90.60 on Friday after the disappointing Payroll data. The greenback moved in the tandem with the US benchmark 10-year yields, which traded at 1.56% following the data.
The US economy added 559K jobs in May much below the market forecasts of 650K. That leaves employment about 7.6 million jobs below its peak in February 2020. The readings eased the expectations that the Fed would start tapering soon. This, in turn, lowers the attractiveness of the US dollar.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen broadly gains on its safe haven appeal, despite the depressive economic outlook. The extension of lockdown, as the country is still struggling with the rising coronavirus cases, hinted at a poor vaccine rollout programm. The state of emergency has been extended until June 20 before the commencement of the Olympics 2021 in July. According to the Associated Press, only 2-3% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated so far, which is quite a lower number in comparison with developed nations.
As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the pair’s performance for the time being.
USD/JPY Additional Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|109.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.28
|Daily SMA50
|109.22
|Daily SMA100
|107.77
|Daily SMA200
|106.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.33
|Previous Daily Low
|109.36
|Previous Weekly High
|110.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.33
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains calm below 1.2200 amid softer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD trades with minute losses below 1.2200 on the first day of a fresh trading week. The pair moves in a narrow range of 15-pips with no meaningful traction. US dollar consolidates post-NFP losses. Yellen’s taper hints offer support to the dollar. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.4100 amid US dollar rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.4100 as the US dollar rebounds on Yellen's taper talk. Brexit concerns and UK reopening uncertainty hurts the pound. US President Biden is ready to interfere in the Brexit issue.
Gold sellers flirt with intraday low around $1,880 amid downbeat sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to overcome the day’s low of $1,884.58, down 0.26% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. Gold traders fail to keep Friday’s recovery moves beyond the previous resistance line from early May.
Dogecoin awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing high created on June 2 is a palpable sign of the evolving uptrend. DOGE needs to breach past a crucial resistance barrier to signal the start of an impulsive wave higher.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.