USD/JPY stays close to 106.50 as FOMC doesn't offer fresh insights into next rate move

- FOMC confirms July's rate cut was policy calibration.
- USD/JPY pair shows limited reaction to FOMC minutes.
- US Dollar Index drops below 98.20 following initial spike.
The USD/JPY pair retreated from its session highs after the FOMC published the minutes of its July 30-31 meeting and caused the Greenback to weaken modestly. As of writing, the pair was still up 0.2% on the day at 106.44.
Subdued market action continues after FOMC
In its publication, the FOMC noted that a couple of policymakers preferred a 50 basis point rate cut to address the low inflation. However, the FOMC further added that most policymakers viewed the decision to cut the policy rate by 25 basis point as a recalibration of the policy to reflect Chairman Powell's neutral tone in the last press conference and didn't allow the USD to weaken sharply.
"Policymakers generally favored an approach that avoided any appearance of the Fed being on a preset course," the statement read. The US Dollar Index, which spiked to 98.26, is now posting small daily gains at 98.18.
Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains in the last hour, Wall Street's three main indexes still gain around 1%, suggesting that the impact of the FOMC minutes on the market sentiment was limited.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the Nikkei Manufacturing PMI from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|106.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.97
|Daily SMA50
|107.61
|Daily SMA100
|109.03
|Daily SMA200
|110.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.69
|Previous Daily Low
|106.16
|Previous Weekly High
|106.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.05
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment
The Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out, giving the greenback a modest lift against most major rivals. Policymakers concerned about the efficacy of QE. EUR/USD trading below 1.1100.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2150 post-Fed, Merkel-Johnson meeting
GBP/USD is trading with a heavy tone after German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave UK PM Boris Jonson to come out with a solution to avert a no-deal Brexit in the next 30 days.
USD/JPY stays close to 106.50 as FOMC doesn't offer fresh insights into next rate move
FOMC confirms July's rate cut was policy calibration. USD/JPY pair shows limited reaction to FOMC minutes. US Dollar Index drops below 98.20 following initial spike.
Gold rebounds above $1,500, remains stuck in tight range
After closing the previous day at $1,506, the XAU/USD pair edged lower on Wednesday as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the precious metal to find demand as a safe-haven.
Why is the dollar not stronger and why is the euro not weaker?
We can easily make the argument that the US is not going into recession, despite the doomsayers. They are out in force, whether their credibility rests on getting one or two things right in the past, or cycle ideas, or what passes for logic.