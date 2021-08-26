USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours.

US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation.

US Treasury rises for the straight third day underpins the demand for the US dollar.

The USD/JPY pair manages to trade higher on Friday in the initial Asian trading session. After touching the high around 110.23, the pair retreated below 110.00 in the US session.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.08, up 0.01 % for the day.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, rebounds above 93.00 with 0.26% gains. USD gains on geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and hawkish comments from US Fed Robert Kaplan. Kaplan tapering could start in October this year.

US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported GDP growth for the second quarter to 6.6% from 6.5% whereas Initial Jobless Claims increased to 353K in August.

The US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields trade higher at 1.35% with 0.76% gains.

On the other hand, the Japanese Yen remained on a lower track after Japan’s government maintained its economic assessment for a fourth straight month in August but offered a moderate bleaker view than July, on a resurgence in COVID-19 infections weighed on consumer sentiment.

As for now, investors wait for the slew of economic data: US Personal Income and Spending data, Goods Trade Balance, Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index and Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/JPY additional levels:

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 110.08 Today Daily Change 0.05 Today Daily Change % 0.05 Today daily open 110.03 Trends Daily SMA20 109.79 Daily SMA50 110.16 Daily SMA100 109.65 Daily SMA200 107.61 Levels Previous Daily High 110.12 Previous Daily Low 109.61 Previous Weekly High 110.23 Previous Weekly Low 109.12 Previous Monthly High 111.66 Previous Monthly Low 109.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.93 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.81 Daily Pivot Point S1 109.72 Daily Pivot Point S2 109.4 Daily Pivot Point S3 109.2 Daily Pivot Point R1 110.23 Daily Pivot Point R2 110.44 Daily Pivot Point R3 110.75



