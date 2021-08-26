USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

- USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours.
- US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation.
- US Treasury rises for the straight third day underpins the demand for the US dollar.
The USD/JPY pair manages to trade higher on Friday in the initial Asian trading session. After touching the high around 110.23, the pair retreated below 110.00 in the US session.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.08, up 0.01 % for the day.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, rebounds above 93.00 with 0.26% gains. USD gains on geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and hawkish comments from US Fed Robert Kaplan. Kaplan tapering could start in October this year.
US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported GDP growth for the second quarter to 6.6% from 6.5% whereas Initial Jobless Claims increased to 353K in August.
The US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields trade higher at 1.35% with 0.76% gains.
On the other hand, the Japanese Yen remained on a lower track after Japan’s government maintained its economic assessment for a fourth straight month in August but offered a moderate bleaker view than July, on a resurgence in COVID-19 infections weighed on consumer sentiment.
As for now, investors wait for the slew of economic data: US Personal Income and Spending data, Goods Trade Balance, Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index and Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels:
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|110.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.79
|Daily SMA50
|110.16
|Daily SMA100
|109.65
|Daily SMA200
|107.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.12
|Previous Daily Low
|109.61
|Previous Weekly High
|110.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
