USD/JPY stays calm near 108.20 ahead of US retail sales data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • 10-year US T-bond yield continues to push lower.
  • Wall Street looks to open the day in the negative territory.
  • US Dollar Index advances to weekly highs above 97.

The USD/JPY pair is having a tough time setting its next short-term direction on Friday as the risk-off flows allow the safe-haven JPY to stay resilient against the dollar. As of writing, the pair was trading at 108.24, losing 0.14% on a daily basis.

Escalating global geopolitical tensions amid the ongoing protests in Hong Kong and the oil tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman continue to weigh on the market sentiment on the last day of the week. Confirming the flight-to-safety, stronger demand for safer US Treasury bonds dragged the yields lower with the 10-year reference losing more than 1% on the day. Moreover, major European indexes are suffering heavy losses and the S&P 500 Futures is losing 0.3% to suggest that Wall Street is likely to start the day in the negative territory.

Despite the sour mood, however, the broad USD strength ahead of today's critical macroeconomic data releases, retail sales, industrial production, and the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index, from the U.S. helps the pair limit its losses. At the moment, the US Dollar Index, which touched a weekly high of 97.20 in the last hour, was up 0.12% on the day at 97.15. The dollar's strong performance against its major European rivals seems to be providing the fuel to the USD's rally.

Previewing today's sales report, "Although we expect sales at gasoline stations to remain supportive of the headline figure, it will be so at a lower magnitude reflecting the stabilization in gasoline prices. Furthermore, we anticipate sales in the key control group to rebound modestly at 0.2% m/m following the unexpected flat print in April,” TD Securities analysts said.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.24
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 108.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.07
Daily SMA50 110.32
Daily SMA100 110.51
Daily SMA200 111.25
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.54
Previous Daily Low 108.16
Previous Weekly High 108.62
Previous Weekly Low 107.81
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations

EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales

GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses

USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses

Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.

USD/JPY News

Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018

Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018

Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon

It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location