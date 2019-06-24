USD/JPY stays calm near 107.30 ahead of Wall Street opening bell

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases large part of Friday's recovery gains.
  • US Dollar Index drops to multi-month lows near the 96 mark.
  • Wall Street looks to open the day with small gains on Monday.

After erasing more than 100 pips and closing the previous week at its lowest level since early January at 107.31, the USD/JPY pair is moving sideways on Monday, waiting for the next significant catalyst. As of writing, the pair was trading at 107.25.

Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict helped the JPY find demand as a safer alternative throughout the week last week. More importantly, the FOMC's dovish shift and the sharp fall witnessed in the 10-year Treasury bond yields allowed the bearish pressure to remain intact.

Although the 10-year T-bond yield, which staged a technical correction last Friday, is now losing more than 1.5% on Monday, the pair seems to be taking a break amid the technically oversold conditions. Furthermore, the S&P 500 Futures is up 0.2% on the day to hint at a positive start in Wall Street, which could make it difficult for the JPY to continue to gather strength in the remainder of the session.

On the other hand, ahead of the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, the US Dollar Index testing the 96 mark, revealing that investors continue to price Fed rate cut expectations and suggesting that any recovery attempts are likely to remain shallow amid the dismal tone surrounding the buck.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.26
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 107.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.49
Daily SMA50 109.9
Daily SMA100 110.43
Daily SMA200 111.15
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.74
Previous Daily Low 107.04
Previous Weekly High 108.73
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 107
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

