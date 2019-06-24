USD/JPY stays calm near 107.30 ahead of Wall Street opening bell

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases large part of Friday's recovery gains.
- US Dollar Index drops to multi-month lows near the 96 mark.
- Wall Street looks to open the day with small gains on Monday.
After erasing more than 100 pips and closing the previous week at its lowest level since early January at 107.31, the USD/JPY pair is moving sideways on Monday, waiting for the next significant catalyst. As of writing, the pair was trading at 107.25.
Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict helped the JPY find demand as a safer alternative throughout the week last week. More importantly, the FOMC's dovish shift and the sharp fall witnessed in the 10-year Treasury bond yields allowed the bearish pressure to remain intact.
Although the 10-year T-bond yield, which staged a technical correction last Friday, is now losing more than 1.5% on Monday, the pair seems to be taking a break amid the technically oversold conditions. Furthermore, the S&P 500 Futures is up 0.2% on the day to hint at a positive start in Wall Street, which could make it difficult for the JPY to continue to gather strength in the remainder of the session.
On the other hand, ahead of the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, the US Dollar Index testing the 96 mark, revealing that investors continue to price Fed rate cut expectations and suggesting that any recovery attempts are likely to remain shallow amid the dismal tone surrounding the buck.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|107.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.49
|Daily SMA50
|109.9
|Daily SMA100
|110.43
|Daily SMA200
|111.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.74
|Previous Daily Low
|107.04
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD bounces-back towards monthly tops near 1.2770
The GBP/USD pair stalled the corrective slide near 1.2725 region and now resumes its advance towards monthly tops of 1.2767, as the US dollar slips again amid falling Treasury yields on mounting US-Iran tensions.
USD/JPY stays calm near 107.30 ahead of Wall Street opening bell
10-year US Treasury bond yield erases large part of Friday's recovery gains. US Dollar Index drops to multi-month lows near the 96 mark. Wall Street looks to open the day with small gains on Monday.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1400 mark, below multi-year tops
Gold held steady above the key $1400 psychological mark and was seen consolidating the recent strong gains to multi-year tops.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.