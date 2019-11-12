USD/JPY stays bid above 109.00 despite trade worries, Hong Kong unrest

- USD/JPY respects the broad USD strength.
- Hong Kong protests, trade tension keep challenging risk tone.
- US President Trump’s comments on the trade deal with China in focus.
With the resumption of the US bond trading, the USD registers broad recovery. The USD/JPY, being no exception, takes the bids near 109.20 during early Tuesday.
The US bond traders’ return, after Monday’s Veterans Day Holiday, witnesses sluggish market conditions amid uncertainty over the US-China trade deal and protests in Hong Kong. As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop one basis point to 1.92% while Asian stocks flash mixed signals.
That said, the US dollar (USD) regain its strength as markets keep favoring the greenback in search of a risk safety. Also contributing to the pair’s weakness could be Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shizo Abe’s comments supporting the need for a budget to assist economic recovery.
Investors largely ignored expectations of the United States (US) tariff roll back from the European Union (EU) automobiles and upbeat comments from Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.
While trade/Hong Kong issues will keep traders entertained, US President Donald Trump’s comments from the Economic Club of New York’s lunch will also be the key to watch. The US President is widely anticipated to shed light on the much-needed US-China trade relations and the US tariff policy.
Technical Analysis
Bulls targeting 110.00 will look for entry beyond the recent high of 109.50 whereas 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 108.75 could act as immediate support.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.16
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|109.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.74
|Daily SMA50
|108.03
|Daily SMA100
|107.65
|Daily SMA200
|109.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.26
|Previous Daily Low
|108.9
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.1
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
