USD/JPY stays below 105.50 after US Coronavirus Task Force Briefings

- USD/JPY recently witnessed difficulties in extending the previous day’s recoveries.
- US policymakers tried to sound positive without President Trump.
- COVID-19 headlines will be the key.
Having failed to take-out 106.00, USD/JPY drops to 105.35 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently witnessed downside pressure following the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings while the earlier recovery could be traced to US President Donald Trump’s signals for ‘major’ economic response to the disease.
The US policymakers appeared without President Trump on the stage of Coronavirus Task Force Briefings. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated the messages already known, including the insurance companies’ readiness to pay for the coronavirus-led damages as well as Trump’s efforts to offer Payroll Tax relief.
Read: US COVID-19 Task Force Presser: Costs will be covered by US health insurance industry for those contracted the virus
Following this, the trading sentiment seems to have dimmed in its earlier optimism relating to the US response to the deadly virus. However, calls of the efforts from the rest of the global economies stay on the cards, including the US, which in turn shows the policymakers’ readiness to confront pandemic and help overcome it.
Risk tone recovered by the end of Tuesday with the Treasuries bouncing off record lows and the US equities flashing green signals. Also showing the market’s positive mood was the support for the US dollar that recovered its losses piled on Friday and Monday following US President’s signal for ‘major’ response to the coronavirus.
While the Japanese economic calendar is mostly empty, the Asian nation’s upbeat sentiment to not postpone Tokyo Olympics and announce the second stimulus seem to push investors towards more details for fresh clues.
On the other hand, the US Consumer Price Index data for February will be all-important to follow during the later part of the day. “The overall CPI was likely held down by a gasoline-led drop in the energy component. We see a close call between our 0.1% m/m forecast and 0.0% m/m after rounding,” said TD Securities.
Technical Analysis
Despite marking a noticeable bounce from Monday’s low, the pair stays below a two-week-old falling trend line, currently at 105.65, which in turn increases the odds of the pair’s fresh declines to 105.00 and 104.30.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.94
|Today Daily Change %
|1.39%
|Today daily open
|67.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.3
|Daily SMA50
|73.76
|Daily SMA100
|74.22
|Daily SMA200
|74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.96
|Previous Daily Low
|64.34
|Previous Weekly High
|71.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.46
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extends losses below 0.6500 following the latest catalysts
In an absence of positive announcements from the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefing and RBA’s Debelle, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6495 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY stays below 105.50 after US Coronavirus Task Force Briefings
Having failed to take-out 106.00, USD/JPY drops to 105.35 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently witnessed downside pressure following the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings.
Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act
What is next for stocks and currencies? Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam dive into the role governments should take ahead of President Donald Trump's message, central bank action, the rout in oil prices and more, as volatility remains extreme.
Gold New York: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops
XAU/USD is trading off multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.