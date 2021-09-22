USD/JPY stays afloat in positive territory near 109.50 ahead of FOMC

- USD/JPY recovered portion of weekly losses on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index struggles to find direction, holds near 93.20.
- 10-year US T-bond yield is posting modest gains ahead of FOMC.
The USD/JPY pair closed the first two trading days of the week in the negative territory but managed to reverse its direction on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.27% on a daily basis at 109.51.
The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment following the People's Bank of China's (PBoC) decision to inject short-term cash seems to be making it difficult for the JPY to find demand. Reflecting the improving market mood, US stock index futures are up between 0.3% and 0.55%. Additionally, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is rising 1%, helping USD/JPY cling to its daily gains.
In the meantime, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its policy settings unchanged as expected but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that they will ease the policy further without hesitation as needed, putting additional weight on the JPY.
DXY stays calm ahead of FOMC
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is moving sideways near 93.20 for the second straight day on Wednesday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements.
Market participants don't expect the Fed to change its policy rate but the revised Summary of Projections, the so-called dot plot, will be looked upon for fresh insights regarding the policy outlook. In case the Fed confirms the beginning of asset tapering before the end of the year, USD/JPY could extend its rally. However, a dovish tone amid concerns over a slowdown in the global economy could trigger a USD selloff and force USD/JPY to turn south.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|109.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.84
|Daily SMA50
|109.86
|Daily SMA100
|109.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.71
|Previous Daily Low
|109.18
|Previous Weekly High
|110.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.11
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed
Gold price remains in the green for the fourth day in a row, consolidating the two-day recovery from over one-month lows of $1742.
Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.