USD/JPY: Stay the course to the downside – OCBC

Strategists at OCBC Bank do not rule out a test of the 112.20 high for the USD-JPY for now, although the broad risk-off environment should limit gains.

Key quotes

“The USD-JPY continues to search higher, even as its short-term implied valuations remain anchored at lows.”

“It leaves us skeptical of the recent updrift. Nevertheless, we cannot rule out a test of the recent high at 112.20, but we will not chase the pair higher.”