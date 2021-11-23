USD/JPY stands tall near multi-year top, just above 115.00 mark

- USD/JPY climbed to a fresh multi-year high during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
- COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and kept a lid on any further gains for the major.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone heading into the European session and was last seen trading just above the key 115.00 psychological mark, or a multi-year peak.
The pair built on the previous day's strong positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the USD/JPY pair to the highest level since March 2017 and was sponsored by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
US President Joe Biden formally nominated Jerome Powell to serve as the chairman of the Federal Reserve for a second term. The announcement cemented speculations for an early policy tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued underpinning the greenback.
Meanwhile, growing market acceptance for an eventual Fed rate hike move in 2020 triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This resulted in the widening of the US-Japanese government bond yield differential and further drove flows away from the Japanese yen towards the buck.
That said, the cautious market mood – amid concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Europe – acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven JPY and held back bulls from placing fresh bets. This seemed to be the only factor that kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of Wednesday's key releases from the US – the Prelim (second estimate) Q3 GDP, Durable Goods Orders, Core PCE Price Index and the FOMC meeting minutes. This further warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the flash PMI prints for November, which, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment could provide some trading impetus to the UYSD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|114.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.94
|Daily SMA50
|112.67
|Daily SMA100
|111.31
|Daily SMA200
|110.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.96
|Previous Daily Low
|113.94
|Previous Weekly High
|114.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.59
|Previous Monthly High
|114.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
