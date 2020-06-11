USD/JPY stalls at 0.9400 but the major support is much lower down

- USD/CHF is trading 0.12% lower on the session but could have found some support.
- There is another support level lower down on the weekly chart to keep an eye on.
USD/CHF weekly chart
USD/CHF is coming up to some key levels. On the weekly chart below, although the price has printed through 0.9430 it seems it could just be a spike. Below there this is another level where the pair has had some more extreme reactions at 0.9187.
On this timeframe, the technical indicators are showing signs of bearishness. The MACD has just printed a red histogram this could be the beginning of a histogram wave lower. The Relative Strength Index indicator is also pointing to lower levels and has dipped under the 50 line.
USD/CHF daily chart
On the daily chart, the price has not yet reached the 76.4% Fibonacci level. This could be an area where the downside move could stall. On this timeframe, the red support line is slightly clearer. It would be interesting to see if the price can close above the zone as it could indicate the price might retrace to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD nears daily lows as risk-off backs the greenback
The EUR/USD is trading at daily lows and nearing the 1.1300 level as Wall Street’s collapse backed the demand for the safe-haven dollar. Fed’s echoes still taking their toll on financial markets.
GBP/USD flirting with 1.2600 amid dollar’s demand, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows, as Brexit-related headlines finally took their toll on the Pound. The kingdom refuses to extend the transition period despite no progress in Brexit talks with the EU.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
Gold: Climbs to fresh 1-week tops, around $1740 level
Gold attracted some buying interest near the $1722-20 pivotal zone and jumped to over one-week tops during the early North American session.
Oil prices plunge 6% to test upward trending support
Oil prices are going through a sharp decline on Thursday, with the US benchmark WTI dropping nearly 6% throughout the day. WTI has lost almost $4 in one day, plunging from $39.80 highs on Wednesday, to test the trendline support of the last four weeks’ rally, at $36.