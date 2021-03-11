USD/JPY stages modest rebound, posts small gains above 108.50

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY is trading in the positive territory ahead of US data.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index is down for the third straight day.

The USD/JPY pair rose to a daily high of 108.81 in the early European session but turned south with the USD facing strong selling pressure. After dropping below 108.40, the pair staged a modest recovery and was last seen gaining 0.18% on the day at 108.58.

Risk-positive environment limits JPY's gains

On Wednesday, USD/JPY finished the day in the red as the US Treasury bond yields remained on the back foot after the latest 10-year Treasury note auction. However, the upbeat market mood, as mirrored by the strong gains witnessed in the major European equity indexes and US stocks futures, makes it difficult for the JPY to find demand and helps USD/JPY find support.

Additionally, the 10-year US T-bond yield, which was down more than 2% earlier in the day, edged higher ahead of the American session and is currently down 1% on the day, supporting USD/JPY's recent rebound.

On the other hand, the greenback is struggling to attract investors with the US Dollar Index losing 0.28% at 91.57. Later in the session, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the JOLTS Job Opening data will be featured in the US economic docket.

Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes. If risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, USD/JPY is unlikely to make a decisive move in either direction.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.55
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 108.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.48
Daily SMA50 105.03
Daily SMA100 104.6
Daily SMA200 105.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.92
Previous Daily Low 108.34
Previous Weekly High 108.64
Previous Weekly Low 106.37
Previous Monthly High 106.69
Previous Monthly Low 104.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.33

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.

Gold News

Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

Ethereum bears swing into action as sell signals sprout across the board. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart. A rising wedge pattern points to a seemingly imminent breakdown in the near-term. The MACD indicator could save the bulls from the downswing if the bullish impulse holds.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures