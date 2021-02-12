USD/JPY spikes to three-day tops, climbs further beyond 105.00 mark

- A strong pickup in the USD demand assisted USD/JPY to recover further from two-week lows.
- A pullback in the equity markets did little to benefit the safe-haven JPY or stall the momentum.
The USD/JPY pair added to its intraday gains and shot to three-day tops, further beyond the key 105.00 psychological mark during the first half of the European session.
The pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction on the last trading day of the week. The momentum allowed the USD/JPY pair to recover further from near two-week lows, around the 104.40 region touched on Wednesday.
Despite doubts about the strength of the US economic recovery, the USD was back in demand and was seen as one of the key factors driving the USD/JPY pair higher. Meanwhile, a mixed performance in the US bond market did little to influence the USD price dynamics.
With the USD price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver of the USD/JPY pair's momentum, bulls largely shrugged off a modest pullback in equity markets. The risk-off mood tends to benefit traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese yen.
The negative factor, to a large extent, was offset by the optimism over the progress in the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. Adding to this, expectations for a massive US fiscal spending plan should continue to underpin the risk sentiment.
The USD/JPY pair has now recovered a major part of its weekly losses and some follow-through buying beyond the 105.25 level will set the stage for additional gains. The momentum might then push the pair back towards the 105.65-75 supply zone.
Friday's US economic docket highlights the only release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The data, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|104.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.39
|Daily SMA50
|103.95
|Daily SMA100
|104.4
|Daily SMA200
|105.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.8
|Previous Daily Low
|104.55
|Previous Weekly High
|105.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.61
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
