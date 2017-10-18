USD/JPY spikes to one-week tops amid notable USD demand

USD/JPY spikes to one-week tops amid notable USD demandBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/JPY pair continued gaining traction through mid-European session on Wednesday and has now jumped to over one-week tops, in the 112.70-75 region.
The pair was seen building on its recovery mover from 3-week lows, touched on Monday and remained supported by persistent US Dollar buying interest and fading safe-haven demand.
Speculation that the US President Donald Trump could nominate a policy hawk to lead the US Federal Reserve, accompanied by surging US Treasury bond yields underpinned the greenback demand.
• US Dollar firm around 93.30, data, Fedspeak on sight.
Adding to this, buoyant trading sentiment around European equity markets was seen weighing on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and further collaborated to the pair's strong up-move on Wednesday.
Next in focus would be speeches by influential FOMC members - New York Fed President William Dudley and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, which along with the US housing market data - housing starts and building permits, would also be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
A follow through buying interest beyond 112.80-85 area should assist the pair to surpass the 113.00 handle and aim towards testing its next major hurdle near the 113.30 region.
On the downside, mid-112.00s now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken could accelerate the fall back towards the 112.00 handle before the pair eventually drops back to 200-day SMA support near the 111.75 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.