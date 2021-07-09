USD/JPY spikes to 110.00 as US Treasury yields recover

- USD/JPY rebounds sharply from the early dip in the European trading hours.
- 10-year US Treasury yields rebound from sub 1.30 level and gain more than 3%.
- US Dollar Index continues to push higher toward 92.50.
After edging lower in the earlier trade session fluctuating in a narrow trade range below 110.00, the USD/JPY pair gained its traction in the early European trading hours.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.02, up 0.20% for the day.
The sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields underpins the demand for the US dollar responsible for USD/JPY advances on Friday. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield is trading at 1.33% gaining more than 3% on a daily basis.
Investors rushed to the US dollar as market volatility heightened amid risk off mood.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen held the ground on its safe haven appeal as investor’s risk appetite dampens on rising coronavirus infections.
The earlier gain in the yen trimmed after a report revealed that the Bank of Japan is expected to slash this fiscal’s year’s economic growth in fresh quarterly projections due out next week.
As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the pair’s performance.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|109.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.56
|Daily SMA50
|109.79
|Daily SMA100
|109.14
|Daily SMA200
|106.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.71
|Previous Daily Low
|109.53
|Previous Weekly High
|111.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.42
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
