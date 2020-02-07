- Nonfarm Payrolls in US increased 225K in January.
- Annual wage inflation ticked up to 3.1% in US.
- US Dollar Index consolidates daily gains above 98.50 after data.
The USD/JPY spiked to the 110 mark with the initial market reaction to the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report from the US but struggled to preserve its momentum. As of writing, the pair was trading at 109.80, down 0.18% on a daily basis.
USD fails to capitalize on NFP report
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday announced that NFP rose 225,000 in January to beat the market expectation of 160,000 by a wide margin. Additionally, annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, edged higher to 3.1% to come in slightly higher than the analysts' estimate of 3%.
Despite the upbeat data, the US Dollar Index struggled to gain traction but stays in the positive territory above the 98.50 mark.
In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2.75% on the day and Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in the negative territory to reflect a sour market mood, which helps the JPY continue to find demand as a safe-haven.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|109.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.53
|Daily SMA50
|109.23
|Daily SMA100
|108.8
|Daily SMA200
|108.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110
|Previous Daily Low
|109.74
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
