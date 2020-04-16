USD/JPY spikes down to 107.15 and rebounds toward the 107.90 area

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/JPY rebounds from daily lows as US dollar strengthens 
  • DXY hits fresh one-week highs above 100.00 despite lower US yields. 

The USD/JPY pair dropped to 107.14 hitting a fresh daily low but it quickly rebounded, rising to 107.82. Volatility in the currency market spiked during the London fix. The move off lows and back near 108.00 took place as the US dollar strengthened. 

The greenback reached fresh highs versus commodity and main European currencies over the last hour. The DXY climbed to 100.12, fresh one-week highs. The dollar continues the bullish run it started on Wednesday despite the fact that US yields are lower on Thursday. The 10-year yield slide to 0.59%, lowest since April 3. 

Economic data from the US came in mixed compared to market expectations. The numbers continue to show a dramatic collapse in activity amid the coronavirus. Jobless claims remained above 5 million. “Even if everybody got through and the peak is behind us, the past four weeks have seen a total of over 21 million claims. That last number means that the economy wiped out all the positions created since the Great Financial Crisis”, explained Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet.

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY is moving sideways. The critical level to the downside appears to be the 106.90/107.00 area that offered support several times during April. On the upside, a recovery above 108.00 would alleviate the bearish pressure; the next resistance stands at 108.55/60. 

More levels 
 

 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.54
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 107.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.9
Daily SMA50 108.64
Daily SMA100 108.93
Daily SMA200 108.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.87
Previous Daily Low 106.93
Previous Weekly High 109.38
Previous Weekly Low 108.21
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows near 1.0800

EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows near 1.0800

King Dollar returned with London fix, retaining its strength into the American afternoon. Uncertainty is the key driver, followed by global recession fears. US data missed the market’s expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD resumed decline sub-1.2450

GBP/USD resumed decline sub-1.2450

The Pound couldn’t resist dollar’s demand, undermined by the latest UK growth’s projections and the pandemic crisis which continues to advance at an exponential pace. GBP/USD could challenge 1.2400.

GBP/USD News

ETH/BTC unstoppable, 0.0250 BTC within reach

ETH/BTC unstoppable, 0.0250 BTC within reach

Ethereum continues gaining ground against BTC. The second-largest digital asset broke free from the triangle pattern and hit $0.0247, which is the highest level since March 13. 

Read more

Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports

WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports

The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures