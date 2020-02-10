USD/JPY is hovering in the 109.70/80 region after Japan released mixed economic data. Technically, the pair is neutral in the short-term, according to Chief analyst at FXStreet Valeria Bednarik.
Key quotes
“Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the January Eco Watchers Survey on the current situation came in at 41.9, beating the market’s expectations, although the survey on the outlook deteriorated to 41.8. The December Trade Balance printed a surplus of ¥120.7B, recovering from a ¥-2.5B in the previous month, although the Current Account surplus contracted to ¥524B.”
“The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it is above its larger moving averages, but unable to surpass an also flat 20 SMA. A recovery seems unlikely, with sellers aligned around the 110.00 figure.”
“Support levels: 109.40 109.00 Resistance levels: 110.00 110.35”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
