USD/JPY soars to highest in almost seven weeks, approaches 110.00

- Yen tumbles across the board on higher yields, risk appetite.
- Dollar posts mixed results, DXY flat hovering around 90.00.
The USD/JPY extended the move higher and climbed to 109.86, reaching the highest level since April 9. It is holding near the top, with the bullish momentum intact, looking at the 110.00 level.
The rally in USD/JPY took place amid higher equity prices in Wall Street and amid a decline in Treasuries. The 10-year yield rose to 1.62%, the highest level since Monday.
Economic data showed initial jobless claims dropped to 406K, a fresh pandemic low, while durable goods orders dropped unexpectedly although details of the report were positive. The second reading on Q1 GDP showed the economy expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate. The reports that US President Biden plans to raise federal spending significantly over the next years boosted market sentiment.
Looking to the upside while above 109.70
The move of USD/JPY gained more strength from a technical perspective after breaking the 109.45/50 barrier and then 109.70. As long as it remains above 109.70 the bullish momentum will be intact. On the upside, the next resistance stands at 109.95 followed by 110.15.
The pair is having so far the biggest daily gain since May 12 and is posting two consecutive gains for the first time in May. Only some readings of overbought conditions in short-term technical indicators suggest a pause. The pair shows it can climb further and the key level now seems to be the 110.00 area.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|109.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.06
|Daily SMA50
|109.11
|Daily SMA100
|107.36
|Daily SMA200
|106.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.18
|Previous Daily Low
|108.72
|Previous Weekly High
|109.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.57
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.22 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. US GDP remained unchanged at 6.4% in Q1, Durable Goods Orders dropped by 1.3% but came on top of upward revisions, while jobless claims beat with 406K.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4150 as UK PM Johnson says reopening on track
GBP/USD has risen above 1.4150 after UK PM Boris Johnson said the June 21 reopening remains on track. Moreover, the BOE's Vlieghe hinted the bank could raise rates in early 2022.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
Retail rally rides on, Oil majors suffer climate vote blow
It was meme stock day again on US exchanges on Wednesday as most went on a rampage, throwing valuations out the door in favour of the new holy grail of momentum.