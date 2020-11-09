  • Risk-on leads the way after the US election was defined over the weekend.
  • Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shows more than 90% effectiveness, according to the company.
  • USD/JPY is firmly advancing towards the 105.00 on risk-on mood.

Financial markets kick-started the week with optimism amid some definitions coming from the US presidential election. The media called Joe Biden the winner, although current President Donald Trump won’t give up without legally battling the results.

The upbeat mood soared on reports that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has shown more than 90% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19, while no serious safety concerns have been observed.

USD/JPY, which traded as low as 103.18 at the beginning of the day, is now around 104.50, with no signs of giving up in its bullish momentum. The pair has completely erased oversold conditions in the short-term and has turned marginally bullish. Further gains will be likely if the current rally extends beyond the 104.70 price zone, eyeing then an advance beyond the 105.00 figure.

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.37
Today Daily Change 1.07
Today Daily Change % 1.04
Today daily open 103.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.78
Daily SMA50 105.29
Daily SMA100 105.91
Daily SMA200 107.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.76
Previous Daily Low 103.18
Previous Weekly High 105.35
Previous Weekly Low 103.18
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.23

 

 

 

 

 

