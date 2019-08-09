USD/JPY smothered by the 4-hour 20 MA, risk skewed to downside

- Geopolitics continue to weigh on risk and support the yen.
- All eyes will be on the Chinese CPI to see if another surprise upside can lift spirits.
USD/JPY is hugging the base of the sell-off in a consolidation of the downside, currently trading just a touch below the 106 handle and between a range of 105.71 and 106.07, submerged below a 20-day moving average.
The markets are directionless for there is no real clarity on the trade-war scenario and asset classes are pushing extremes, almost at breaking point in some respects. The central banks are increasingly dovish, with both the RBA and RBNZ, as well as the ECB preparing for unconventional measures which are keeping yields low across the circuit and risk at bay, supporting the attractiveness of the yen and safe-haven asset classes such as precious metals.
Meanwhile, we had the Japanese data in earlier ahead of the Tokyo open. the data arrived as follows:
- Japan GDP SA (Q/Q) Q2 P 0.4% (est 0.1%; prev 0.6%).
- **Revisions** Japan GDP SA (QoQ) Q2 P 0.4% (est 0.1%; prevR 0.7%; prev 0.6%).
- Japan GDP Annualized SA (QoQ) Q2 P 1.8% (est 0.5%; prevR 2.8%; prev 2.2%).
- Japan GDP Nominal SA (QoQ) Q2 P 0.4% (est 0.1%; prevR 1.0%; prev 0.8%).
- Japan GDP Deflator (QoQ) Q2 P 0.4% (est 0.3%; prev 0.1%).
- Japan Money Stock – M2 (YoY) Jul 2.4% (est 2.3%; prev 2.3%).
- Japan Money Stock – M3 (YoY) Jul 2.0% (est 2.0%; prev 2.0%).
- Japan GDP Annualized SA (QoQ) Q2 P 1.8% (est 0.5%; prev 2.2%).
- Japan GDP Nominal SA (QoQ) Q2 P 0.4% (est 0.1%; prev 0.8%).
Geopolitics at the core of markets
Overnight, on the geopolitical front, President Trump was saying that he is not thrilled by “our very strong dollar”. Trump was calling for “substantial Fed Cuts” to help US companies compete. Also, in Bloomberg headlines stated that the White House was delaying a decision on enabling US companies to resume business with Huawei, in apparent response to China halting purchases of US agricultural products. The Atlanta Fed's GDP prediction model projected a 1.95% growth rate for Q3, little changed from the 1.94% on 1 August.
Today, we look forward to the Chinese inflation where CPI is seen holding at 2.7% YoY in July. this will follow yesterday surprise rise in Chinese exports that boosted rsk sentiment a touch.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the short-term technical bias remains skewed to the downside, with indicators below their midlines in the 4-hour time frame, with significant support seen at August lows at the 105.45/50 zone:
" A breakdown there could send the pair quickly to 105.00 ahead of January lows at 104.00. On the other hand, immediate resistance stands around 107.10, but USD/JPY would need a break out of the 20-day SMA around 107.65 to ease the immediate selling pressure."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls look to 2018-2019 down channel, but ECB lurking
EUR/USD is trading between a range of 1.1181 and 1.1233, down -0.10% on the session as markets move into consolidation for the most part with a slight recovery in risk appetite.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY smothered by the 4-hour 20 MA, risk skewed to downside
USD/JPY is hugging the base of the sell-off in a consolidation of the downside, currently trading just a touch below the 106 handle and between a range of 105.71 and 106.07, submerged below a 20-day moving average.
Gold: Buyers have dried up, eyes on 23.6% Fibo
Gold prices have stalled and the market awaits another catalyst from the trade wars to see how far lower yields can which should send gold on another journey to the upside. However, in the absence of further escalation, on a break back below the 1480s.
UK GDP Preview: Recession headlines could send GBP/USD to new lows
The UK is still in the European Union – but the preparations for Brexit have already had an impact on the economy. Companies were preparing for Brexit at its original date of March 29th and were busy stockpiling ahead of the event.