USD/JPY slumps to 108.50 after report suggesting trade deal could slip into 2020

- Reuters reports that US and China may not complete the trade deal this year.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%.
- US Dollar Index stays near 98 ahead of FOMC minutes.
After advancing to a fresh daily high above the 108.70 mark, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction as the latest headlines surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute triggered fresh risk-off flows and ramped up the demand for safe-haven JPY. As of writing, the pair was flat on the day at 108.52.
JPY capitalizes on US-China trade pessimism
Citing experts on trade and people close to the White House, Reuters on Wednesday reported that the trade deal with China could slip into next year. Although the article further noted that December rate hikes could be suspended if talks go well, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south to reflect the flight to safety. At the moment, the 10-year T-bond yield is down 2.7% on a daily basis. Additionally, Wall Street's three main indexes are all down between 0.8% and 1.2%.
On the other hand, the greenback stays relatively resilient against its other major rivals despite the shift in the market mood with the US Dollar Index staying in its daily range near the 98 handle.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will publish the minutes of its October meeting at the top of the hour and investors will be looking for fresh clues regarding the near-term policy outlook.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|108.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.77
|Daily SMA50
|108.26
|Daily SMA100
|107.7
|Daily SMA200
|108.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.84
|Previous Daily Low
|108.45
|Previous Weekly High
|109.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.17
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises
EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC's October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors' focus remains on the US-China trade developments.
GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.
USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks
USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.
XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465
Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.
Risk aversion is back, favoring USD gains
The stock market is unhappy about more than the faltering trade deal. It didn't like that some retailers are posting bad sales, like Home Depot and Kohls, even though online retailers are still going gangbusters.