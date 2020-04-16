USD/JPY slips below mid-107.00s, back closer to daily lows

- USD/JPY failed to capitalize on its early uptick to levels beyond 108.00 mark.
- The USD bid tone, improving risk sentiment might help limit deeper losses.
The USD/JPY pair surrendered a major part of its early gains to multi-day tops and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-107.00s.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to levels beyond the 108.00 round-figure mark and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit a combination of factors helped limit any meaningful slide, at least for the time being.
The US dollar added to the previous session's strong gains and continued benefitting from its status as the global reserve currency amid concerns over the severity of the collapse in the economic activity due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
This coupled with a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive mood around the equity markets, undermined the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and extended some support to the major.
The pair had a rather muted reaction to the latest US economic releases, which showed that the number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time came in at 5.25 million in the week ending April 11.
Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index slumped to -56.6 for April as compared to -12.7 previous, albeit did little to dampen the prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback or exert any meaningful pressure on the major.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls continue to show some resilience at lower levels or prefer to wait for additional clues that the pandemic might be reaching its peak before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|107.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.9
|Daily SMA50
|108.64
|Daily SMA100
|108.93
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.87
|Previous Daily Low
|106.93
|Previous Weekly High
|109.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.21
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
